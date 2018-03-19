Even though Ohio State ultimately came up short of a Big Ten and NCAA crown, there should be no doubt a new era of basketball has arrived in Columbus.

In a year that promised intrigue and foreshadowing of things to come, Chris Holtmann provided instant results. It was not always the most pretty basketball, but it led the Buckeyes to a 20-win season and one of their best finishes in recent history.

Even fewer expected to see the Buckeyes reach the NCAA tournament, let alone the second round.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Few expected to see the Ohio State men's basketball team finish above No. 10 in the Big Ten.

You fans are in for something special, the resilience of these young guys, and their determination to get better every single day is unmatched. OHIO STATE BASKETBALL IS BACK!

To put into words what this season has meant to me is impossible. This team has created a bond that is so close that it will last a lifetime. This season didn’t end quite the way we would’ve liked it to, but dang, we’ve got a lot to be proud of... Ohio State basketball is back.

Next season's preparations will begin soon, but the high Ohio State can ride on knowing how solid the first year of a new regime went will carry the team far. Even without the likes of Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams next season, it's hard to see anywhere for the Buckeyes to go but up.

Tate endured rough years of being one of the more prominent players for Ohio State, but never seeing the kind of production his work ethic should have provided. It was a high-note for him to ride off in the sunset on with one last tournament run after patiently waiting multiple seasons.

"I couldn't ask to be a part of a better university. We shed some tears in here (the locker room following the tournament loss) because this team is special. Everybody in this room and everybody that contributed to this year is special. We were supposed to be done a month ago," Tate said. "We set the standard. We ended up coming up short, but the way we fought this year, we put Ohio State back on the map."

Williams finally showed what his sharpshooting and playmaking ability can bring to a team, even though it was in the final half of his redshirt senior year.

Looking ahead, the biggest question mark for next season will be the status of Keita Bates-Diop, who has yet to announce his return to the program or departure for the NBA draft. If he does decide to round out his college career with one more season, Ohio State could be back in the mix for another tournament with little skepticism.

Even if Bates-Diop does ultimately leave, the Buckeyes showed flashes with youthful faces on the court like Musa Jallow, Kyle Young and Kaleb Wesson, who was arguably one of the most improved players by the end of the season.

There's still plenty of time to reflect on the success of the 2017-18 season, but resisting looking ahead is futile. It's hard to imagine this year being a fluke, considering how well Holtmann's new system meshed with the intensity of players like Tate and Bates-Diop.

Although at least one of the above names will not be in an Ohio State uniform next season, Holtmann proved what kind of magic he can work, no matter the lineup. The Buckeyes' coach spoke fondly of his group, from long-time starters all the way to walk-ons, after the team dropped Saturday's contest to Gonzaga and put in perspective how close they came to doing something fans have been missing for years.

"I think this group has consistently reached a potential maybe as much if not more than any I have ever coached," Holtmann added. "We were six minutes away from going to the Sweet 16."

Let that sink in for a minute.

The dust still has not settled from a historic run, but it's time to start thinking of what could be next season. And all signs are pointing skyward.