BuckeyeGrove.com was on hand for the game so check out the video footage above from Eichenberg, who the Buckeyes have offered and are now targeting.

This was a pretty standard Eichenberg performance and what I've come to expect over the past two years from the four-star prospect. Eichenberg simply always seems to be around the football and his 12 tackles and fumble recovery on Saturday was just another example of the instincts and will to find the ball carrier.

It has been speculated, including by myself, that Eichenberg would be best suited to play the MIKE linebacker position at the next level. Like all theories, at some point they'll need to be tested. The good news here is that Eichenberg, after playing on the outside as a junior and early as a senior, is now playing on the inside for St. Ignatius and is continuing to thrive.

His ability to read and react and to get off blocks has made for a smooth transition and it is no longer a mystery as to how he would adapt to a move inside. This is the type of MIKE linebacker prospect that Ohio State could really use right now and I think he's one of the more important remaining targets for the Buckeyes.



