Motivation fuels Ohio State as Rose Bowl draws near
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a loss to Michigan and a botched opportunity to make the College Football Playoff still fresh in their minds, Ohio State isn’t fully writing off the Rose Bowl as an insignificant footnote on their season.
While it wasn’t the Buckeyes’ ultimate goal to end up in Pasadena, Calif., they appear to be focused on the task at hand with a New Year’s Day meeting against the No. 11 Utah Utes looming.
“No matter what we do as a team, we take pride in it. No matter what game it is, no matter when it is, our focus is mainly on winning this game, winning the Rose Bowl,” redshirt freshman safety Kourt Williams II said. “It’s a big game. The Granddaddy of Them All.”
Jan. 1 will mark Ohio State’s 16th program appearance in the Rose Bowl, with its most recent appearance coming in a 28-23 win over Washington in 2019.
The Buckeyes find themselves in a similar situation to that 2019 Rose Bowl, with national title and College Football Playoff hopes out the window. Missing the Playoff for the first time since that last time in Pasadena, senior defensive lineman Tyreke Smith said the team has a lot to prove against the Utes.
“We’re just trying to go out there, play our hardest, play for the win, get a good win. It’s a big-time bowl game,” Smith said. “Every time we go on the field, we expect to play hard and play like we’re playing for the championship.”
The Rose Bowl will serve as Smith’s last opportunity to don the Scarlet and Gray as a Buckeye the chance to go out with a win is a major motivator for him heading into the game.
“I feel like everybody wants to go out there and leave a good last impression,” Smith said. “Going out there and playing as hard as you can, knowing that you left it all on the field. Going out there with no regrets.”
Redshirt senior offensive guard Thayer Munford is in a similar boat with Smith, as he’s setting his sights towards the NFL after the season finale. But, his motivation for this game stems from more recent instances.
Munford pointed to the Buckeyes’ Nov. 27 loss to Michigan and the subsequent chatter from Wolverines — present and former — following the game as a motivating factor.
“Our motto is to be more physical than we were the last game. We got exposed in some areas, of course, but at the same time, we know what we need to do,” Munford said. “The young guys and the older guys that are leaving, it’s making sure that we’re going to leave on a good note too.”
For guys like Williams, C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave, the game carries extra significance as all three hail from California.
As a native of Southern California, Williams expressed excitement with the prospect of playing near his hometown.
“I’m really excited. A lot of family that hasn’t been able to see me play for a long time, in person, get to see me play,” Williams said.
Stroud, who played high school football at Rancho Cucamonga High School, said the game carries a lot of weight for him due to his upbringing as a California guy.
“Being a full-fledged Cali guy, born and raised there, it’s definitely a blessing to be able to play in this game,” Stroud said. “Going to try to go out the right way and have fun back home and have fun with the game.”
As Ohio State’s players have found motivation for this game from all over, head coach Ryan Day said he’s seen positives from his team in practice heading into the Rose Bowl.
With the Buckeyes looking to close the 2021 season on a high note, Day emphasized that his team is taking the right approach into the game.
“Coming off that last game, there was a lot of pain and a lot of urgency to get back on the field and practice. Practices have been physical, they’ve been tough. There’s paint chips flying off of the helmets and that’s a good thing,” Day said. “We want to win this Rose Bowl. There’s a highly motivated team, a very good team and our guys understand that. They’ve got a lot of pride in themselves and they got a lot of pride in Ohio State.”