Motivation fuels Ohio State as Rose Bowl draws near

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a loss to Michigan and a botched opportunity to make the College Football Playoff still fresh in their minds, Ohio State isn’t fully writing off the Rose Bowl as an insignificant footnote on their season.

While it wasn’t the Buckeyes’ ultimate goal to end up in Pasadena, Calif., they appear to be focused on the task at hand with a New Year’s Day meeting against the No. 11 Utah Utes looming.

“No matter what we do as a team, we take pride in it. No matter what game it is, no matter when it is, our focus is mainly on winning this game, winning the Rose Bowl,” redshirt freshman safety Kourt Williams II said. “It’s a big game. The Granddaddy of Them All.”

Jan. 1 will mark Ohio State’s 16th program appearance in the Rose Bowl, with its most recent appearance coming in a 28-23 win over Washington in 2019.

The Buckeyes find themselves in a similar situation to that 2019 Rose Bowl, with national title and College Football Playoff hopes out the window. Missing the Playoff for the first time since that last time in Pasadena, senior defensive lineman Tyreke Smith said the team has a lot to prove against the Utes.

“We’re just trying to go out there, play our hardest, play for the win, get a good win. It’s a big-time bowl game,” Smith said. “Every time we go on the field, we expect to play hard and play like we’re playing for the championship.”

The Rose Bowl will serve as Smith’s last opportunity to don the Scarlet and Gray as a Buckeye the chance to go out with a win is a major motivator for him heading into the game.

“I feel like everybody wants to go out there and leave a good last impression,” Smith said. “Going out there and playing as hard as you can, knowing that you left it all on the field. Going out there with no regrets.”