With a trio of five-star prospects already committed, Ohio State's coaching staff is putting the program in an excellent position to land several more elite juniors.

One of the prospects the Buckeyes have made a strong impression on is Zach Rice, the third-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class. In a now-deleted tweet, Rice said earlier this month that Ohio State was one of his top three schools, with the others being North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Rice does not conduct interviews recently, so we reached out to his mother, Mary Rice. While speaking with us, Rice said Ohio State checks off all of the boxes her son is looking for in a school at the next level.

“OSU is an amazing school and I believe Zach is very interested,” Rice told BuckeyeGrove. “Who wouldn’t be interested in The Ohio State University? I was very impressed with the staff, the school and information I received over Zoom. They have the total package in a program.”