BuckeyeGrove - Most Buckeyes will embrace their first NCAA Tournament experience

Ohio State got an early dose of win-or-go-home basketball during its run to the Big Ten Tournament Final against then-second-seeded Illinois. The team snapped a four-game losing streak with its first win of the conference tournament over 13th-seed Minnesota, of which Holtmann said was important in giving the Buckeyes a bit of confidence.

“You were really hoping to get some of these guys, like Duane [ Washington Jr. ] and Justin [ Ahrens ] and even Kyle [ Young ], E.J. [ Liddell ], experience playing in that tournament,” Holtmann said Tuesday. “The guys that played in the last one, couple years ago, those guys have moved on. Musa [ Jallow ] played an important role against Iowa State two years ago. I think it’s something you think about, something you’re thinking about ‘Okay, what are our guys’ nerves gonna be?’ At this point it’s win or go home.”

Head coach Chris Holtmann has coached in six NCAA Tournaments, holding a 6-5 record, and said Tuesday he’s aware of the fact most Buckeyes haven’t played in the event largely because of its cancellation a year ago.

Come tip time Friday against 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, the No. 2 Buckeyes will send out a starting lineup that will likely feature at least two players who will make their postseason debuts, and stand with seven others who could follow.

When the 2021 NCAA Tournament is tipped off, Ohio State won’t trot out C.J. Jackson , Keyshawn Woods nor the Wesson brothers for another go at March Madness.

“Guys’ emotions are high and super excited to finally be able to play in the big dance and get back to what it feels like,” Washington said Tuesday. “My freshman year, only played maybe 10, 11 minutes. This year, it’s gonna be a little bit different. My role is different, team is different. We talk about with each other and how important it’s gonna be to stay together and make sure we’re going in March.”

Washington Jr. scored at least 16 points in each of the four games in the Big Ten Tournament, and also has the third-most experience playing in an NCAA Tournament with two games under his belt. Both contests were played during his freshman season in 2018-19, and Washington said he expects this go-around to be much different.

The third-year Buckeyes guard said he and his teammates will try and take the experience in stride and absorb the storied event that is March Madness.

“This is one of the coolest, most historical things I’ve ever been a part of,” Washington said. “I think for us we’re just taking it all in, understanding where we’re at and what we’re doing, how cool this actually is. I think it’s really opening people’s eyes and just understanding like ‘Hey, at the end of the day it’s just a basketball game.’ I think it’s connected us so much more and got us all bought into the end goal and what we want.”

Redshirt-senior guard C.J. Walker has the most experience playing in an NCAA Tournament among players on the roster with six games under his belt, including four starts. Walker’s two runs in postseason basketball came when he was a member of Florida State, and he advanced as far as the Elite Eight in 2018 after a second-round exit his freshman season.

Jallow tallied the most playing time in a Buckeyes uniform in the decorated basketball tournament. As a sophomore in 2019, Jallow started both games in which then-No. 11 Ohio State upset sixth-seeded Iowa State and fell to No. 3 Houston in the Round of 32.

Young also has played two games in an NCAA Tournament, but his status for his third contest is up in the air as he suffered a concussion in the conference semifinal against top-seeded Michigan. Ahrens briefly saw time as a freshman in 2019.

Having played four games in four days over the final weekend before the big dance, Holtmann said the most important thing for his Buckeyes to do is get rest so they can play No. 15 Oral Roberts as close to full strength and rest as possible.

“I think you’re trying to take the pulse of your team, and if they’re in a good place then you feel good about going into the tournament,” Holtmann said. “I felt we were in a good place going into the Big Ten Tournament. Now, we got to get rest and get our guys in a good place. We did need to play well in the Big Ten Tournament. I think that helps us, and now we’ll see if we can build on it in this game versus Oral Roberts.”

The Buckeyes will take the floor Friday at 3 p.m. against the Golden Eagles, who will make their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2008 and will play Ohio State for the first time, regular-season included.

The NCAA Tournament will be a new scene at a familiar venue of Mackey Arena, home of the Purdue Boilermakers, and an hour northwest of nearby Indianapolis, the host city of both the Big Ten Tournament and the national championship. Ohio State won't be alone in breaking out its early jitters in the First Round, and it hopes it does so quickly so the Buckeyes can focus on what they've done all season.

“The tournament is March Madness, the name, all this cool stuff and brackets,” Washington said. “Just little nerves here and there. Definitely gonna be some guys nervous, but those will shake out. As soon as you get on the court, it’s just basketball.

“Go out there, do what you do, play your role and get some stuff done.”