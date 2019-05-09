KINGSLAND, Ga. – There is no shortage of talent in South Georgia and you cannot get much further south than Camden County high school which is only just a couple of miles north of the Florida state line.

It is the home of one of the better 2021 offensive linemen in all the nation, Micah Morris. The 6-foot-5, 278-pounder already holds 12 offers and that number will continue to grow as more and more teams make their way down Interstate 95 to check out the powerhouse program.

Of the 12 offers already in hand, Ohio State is the only school that would be considered a northern school with all of the other offers coming from ACC and SEC schools. But Ohio State's interest is anything but recent as they have been in on the talented player since he first started his high school career.

"Ohio State offered me whenever I was a freshman," Morris said. "It always has been a great school and back (when I was) in 9th grade they were great, they are still great now. They are always a program that is improving every year."

Morris has a favorite player that once wore the scarlet and gray, and while this player played in college well before Morris was even born, he knows plenty about his football idol.

"Orlando Pace," Morris said. "The 'Pancake Man', he will run you over."

Even with having that type of connection to the Buckeyes, Morris has not had a chance to step foot on the same campus that Pace once did. He is hoping to change that. With family in neighboring Pennsylvania, he makes his way north on a semi-frequent basis and hopes that this summer's trip will include a detour west to Ohio's capital city and the Ohio State Campus for a camp.

With a growing offer list and a likely high ranking once the 2021 Rivals.com rankings come out in the future, what type of player is Morris when he self-scouts himself?

"I am just an aggressive player and I always work hard," Morris said. "I don’t take plays off and I always complete the job."

Whichever program lands him in two years will be thrilled with the product that they get but Morris is interested in more than just football and already knows the temporary nature of football. Schools better be ready to spend a lot of time showing what the full student athlete experience will be like.

"The main thing that I will be looking for is what a school can do for me as in how my degree from there can help me proceed in life," Morris said. "At the end of the day, football is going to end eventually but your brain won't."

While nobody is sure when their football-playing days will come to an end, Morris already knows what he would like to do when he cannot play football anymore.

"I plan on studying criminal justice so I can be an FBI agent," Morris said without hesitation.

At his size, there is not much chance that he will be sneaking up on anyone for an apprehension.

"Oh no, I am just going to go through the door," Morris joked.