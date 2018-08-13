The six-person investigative committee has a two-week mandate to provide findings to the university before a presumed decision would be made regarding Meyer's fate. He has been on paid administrative leave for all of Ohio State's fall camp and as part of that has not been permitted in university offices or to communicate with his players or coaches.

While it does not appear that Ohio State is any closer in announcing any sort of decision in the situation that has Urban Meyer sitting on the sidelines, it does not mean that things were not busy on Monday as the investigative board met with Courtney Smith , there are plans to meet with Zach Smith and author Jeff Snook released a new story with more direct quotes from Tina Carano , mother of Courtney Smith.

Zach Smith's attorneys confirmed to multiple media outlets that he would meet with the same committee 'early this week' as well.

The biggest news of the day probably has the least to do with the direct investigation into Meyer's knowledge of any alleged domestic violence between the Smiths' and if Meyer in fact did report it as required in his employment contract.

There have been many reports stating that Courtney Smith's own mother does not believe that Zach attacked her and that her mother, Tina Carano, actually is supporting Zach's version of the story. She did an interview with author Jeff Snook as he released his latest story to social media on Monday afternoon.

"(Zach) lost his job over something that didn’t happen," Carano told Snook. "I was trying to stay out of it, but I really wanted to come forward and tell the whole story."



Carano admits that she and her daughter have been estranged for several months. She has detailed that the marriage between the two had some serious issues where Zach was accused of infidelity. But Carano believes that when it comes to the abuse, that Courtney was the aggressor.

"Zach realizes he was 100-percent wrong,” Carano continued on in her interview with Snook. "I am not excusing that. He admits he was a horrible husband. He doesn’t deny that, but he never hit my daughter. It was just the opposite: She hit him often. She would start hitting him just to start a fight. He would have to grab her arms tight to get control of her. I am sure that left the marks on her arms which everybody saw the pictures of."

If Carano or Courtney's father felt that Zach was getting physical with their daughter, they would have been t If my daughter was being beaten by her husband, my ex-husband "(Courtney’s father) would step in, but both of us knew the real picture," Carano added. "The fact is that she is out of control when she drinks. We all know that. He just doesn’t want anything to do with making it public – and I felt the same way at first."

As Meyer's fate hangs in the balance, the two children belonging to Zach and Courtney, the grandchildren on Carano may be the ones being hurt the most as this whole he-said/she-said situation continues to play out in a very public forum.

"Zach is a great father and Courtney is a great mother, in spite of all this," Carano told Snook. "They both love their kids. But now their kids are exposed to this mess. It breaks my heart, because we were so close once, but I know someone has to do the right thing. Somebody had to tell the truth about all this."

Carano just wants what is best for everyone and hopes her daughter gets the help that she needs.

"If someone asks about my motive for speaking out this way against my own daughter, it’s that I really think she needs professional help," Carano said. "I hope she reads this and gets that help … I still love her very much."