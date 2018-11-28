Earlier this hour we learned that Dwayne Haskins had the offensive clean sweep with the first-team All-Big Ten award, quarterback of the year and offensive player of the year awards.

Haskins is not alone on the first team as Parris Campbell has also been named to the first team by the media and the coaches. Campbell leads the Buckeyes with 903 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and 72 receptions. Coming into this season, Campbell only had three receiving touchdowns and 705 receiving yards and his connection with Haskins and the offense has been very evident as he has become a focal point in the offense.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is closing in on a 1,000-yard season, what would be his second-straight as he sits at 961 yards and the coaches took notice of that as he was named to the second team all-league with that. Dobbins leads the Buckeyes rushers with eight touchdowns on the season and Dobbins has 198 receiving yards and a score for good measure as a pass-catcher.

None of this is possible without good blocking and Michael Jordan made the most of his move from guard to center for the Buckeyes. He was named to the second team by both the coaches and the media. He follows in the footsteps of players like Billy Price and Pat Elflein in making the move and while he may not win the Rimington Award for the nation’s top center this year, he has been a strong player in that role and has helped the Buckeye offense achieve huge numbers this season.

Ohio State’s receivers were not done with KJ Hill making the cut for the third team by the conference media. Hill is second on the team with 66 receptions and 823 yards. His six touchdowns are tied for third with Johnnie Dixon.

Demetrius Knox saw his season likely come to an end against Michigan in the final minute, but he put together a strong season and was also named to the third team by the conference media as well.

A handful of Buckeyes checked in with honorable mentions including Malcolm Pridgeon, Mike Weber, Thayer Munford and Terry McLaurin.