BALTIMORE – We start our impromptu tour of the East with a stop at St. Frances Academy, a school that has turned out a lot of top talent through the years including the likes of Chris Braswell (Alabama), Eyabi Anoma (Alabama), KaTron Evans (Tennessee), Blake Corum (Michigan) and others.

The class of 2022 is stacked at St. Frances with four members of the Rivals250 at the school including Ohio State target Derrick Moore, the nation's No. 95 player in the class.

Checking in at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, just putting his tape on and you will see why he is a member of the Rivals100 and already holds and Ohio State offer among more than a dozen early offers at this point.

We had a chance to sit down with Moore on Tuesday morning and had a chance to talk about the process as a whole. How much has Ohio State been involved already and where did the interest come from?

"I really just started learning about them this year," Moore said. "I really did not watch a lot of college football, so I just really started looking at them this year. I did not really look at them until I met Chase Young."