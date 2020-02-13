COLUMBUS, Ohio - Mookie Cooper is just one of Ohio State’s four receivers in the star-studded 2020 class, but it’s possible he may be the most versatile out of the whole bunch.

Cooper will be able to perform a variety of tasks for the Buckeyes, but he may be most useful immediately in the H-back position which has big shoes to fill after the departure of K.J. Hill.

While Cooper likely won’t make up all 57 of Hill’s receptions, Ryan Day looks forward to what Cooper can bring to the table.

“Like you said, he's very versatile, an inside receiver who can operate in short areas, has that good burst,” Day said. “And really good with the ball in his hands. Hoping he can do some returning for us and those type of things. But, yeah, there has to be a toughness inside.“