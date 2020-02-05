Every high level high school athlete makes sacrifices to make their college dreams a reality, but Ohio State freshman wide receiver Mookie Cooper sacrificed more than most. The St. Louis speedster transferred schools this fall, causing him to be ineligible to play his senior season. But the goal was to get to Ohio State early and get his college career started and that transfer allowed him to graduate early and do just that.

It has been a tough few months away from playing the game he loves, but Cooper spent the fall and winter months preparing the best he could for what he is about to face at Ohio State.

"I lifted and I ran throughout the week," Cooper explained. "On the field, my trainer coached at another high school, so I was only really on the field on the weekends."

Ohio State was supportive of Cooper through a tough time, but also stayed on him to make sure the important things were being taken care of in terms of his preparation.

"Coach Hartline and coach (Keenan Bailey), they just basically told me that the biggest thing was to be in shape before I got here," Cooper said. "We all can play football and we can develop all of those skills but being in shape was the thing that we most had to be prepared for. I just ran and lifted mostly throughout the week."

The support from Hartline and Bailey brought the two coaches closer together with the Rivals100 standout and reinforced the summer pledge he made to the Buckeyes.

"When everything first happened, telling coach Key and coach Hart, that day is when I knew that these are some good coaches that have my best interests (in mind)," Cooper stated. "Everyone was asking me like, 'does Ohio State know if you're still going there, do you still have an offer?' But coach Hart and coach Key were telling me that once you're a Buckeye, you're a Buckeye. They know I can play and to just come in and work and everything will be good. They just stayed solid with me the whole time so that's when I knew that's where I need to be."

Now Cooper is where he needed to be, going through off-season conditioning work as an early enrollee. The adjustment is always difficult for incoming freshmen, but Cooper has already found a strong support system among the veterans on the team.

"(Jaylen) Harris, I didn't really know him before, but since I've been here he's been helping me a lot," Cooper said. "Kam Babb, Jameson Williams, those guys and C.J. Saunders (have been mentoring him). C.J. I feel like he's the hardest working person that I've met since I've been here. He's going to make sure that I'm on track with everything."

Cooper will be competing for a spot in the depth at the H position.