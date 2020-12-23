BuckeyeGrove - Mookie Cooper enters transfer portal

The transfer portal has been a busy place and the Buckeyes have managed to avoid it for the most part with a run at the College Football Playoff ongoing but on Wednesday we learned that Mookie Cooper has hit the portal after redshirting for the Buckeyes this season (even though this season does not count toward eligibility).

Cooper was a Rivals100 athlete in the class of 2020 as the nation’s No. 58 player overall and was part of Ohio State’s historic receiver haul that year. The Maryland Heights (Mo.) product held close to 30 offers and was a one-time commit to Texas before flipping to the Buckeyes in July of 2019.

With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave getting most of the attention in the passing offense, there was not a lot of opportunity for younger receivers to see much time with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming seeing a little opportunity and Gee Scott Jr. seeing very little. Cooper did not see any time on offense nor did he on special teams this season, all six games of it to date.

Cooper now can be contacted by other schools after appearing in the portal, a process that generally takes a couple of days to get cleared up.

Ohio State is currently practicing in advance of the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson. That game will take place at 8:00pm (EST) on January 1st.