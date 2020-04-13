Class of 2023 Findlay (Ohio) tight end/defensive end Luke Montgomery is already creating a lot of buzz on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound rising sophomore is taking a pro-active approach to his recruiting process and is calling several of the Midwest's top programs on a regular basis.

"I'm in contact with a lot of schools right now," Montgomery explained. "Coach (Paul) Haynes from Minnesota, coach (Nick) Sheridan from Indiana, coach (Tim) Hinton from Ohio State and I'm supposed to have a call with coach Stud soon, coach (Mike) Tressel from Michigan State as well. I'm in contact with those guys a lot and then West Virginia, the new linebackers coach, coach (Dontae) Wright recruits my area, I'm close with them as well. I've been in contact with Notre Dame as well, coach (Mike) Elston, I went there for a game in the fall."

Montgomery holds an early offer from Western Michigan and it seems a certainty that Power Five offers will be following soon once he is able to get out to camps and the impromptu Dead Period is lifted.

Ohio State is just one major program that has taken a close interest in Montgomery's development.

"We're getting pretty close to Ohio State so that's exciting," Montgomery stated. "I like it a lot there, just the whole atmosphere. We were invited down for the Miami (Ohio) game. My dad played (at Miami) so that was really cool to be at that game."



With great size and athleticism and coming from a basketball background, there is a ton to like about Montgomery as a prospect and he sees a lot to like about the Ohio State program.

"I just think the culture (is what stands out)," he explained. "It can be rainy or shining and everybody is there. I love the coaching staff too and the brotherhood. It's just a really cool place in a great area. I was born in Columbus and I have family that lives down there so it's just a great place."

Montgomery was supposed to return to Ohio State for the spring game so it is now a wait-and-see situation for him to get back to Columbus in terms of when things open back up for visits.

Another program that Montgomery has been getting familiar with is Notre Dame. Montgomery's plan was to likely camp and visit during the summer.

"We went to the Virginia Tech game (last season)," Montgomery recalled. "It was a really cool game too because it came down to the wire. It was a great atmosphere, everyone was hyped. I have big-time Notre Dame family members that live in South Bend so it kind of worked out great because we stayed with them overnight."

With three years of high school football left, there are several paths that Montgomery could take in terms of his future position. He is being evaluated as a prospect at no fewer than three positions.

"I think I'm probably a jumbo-athlete right now," he said. "I've heard from tight end to defensive end to offensive tackle. I'm just waiting until like my junior year or senior year, I should know which position I'll be playing in college by then. But for now I'm just playing tight end and defensive end for my team. I would love to play defensive end or tight end but I'm going to play wherever the coaches tell me to play at the college level because I know that's where they see me being the best."

