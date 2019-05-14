HOUSTON -- The Houston (Texas) Episcopal program has been churning out linemen left and right in recent years and the 2021 class will continue that tradition with a pair of big-time offensive linemen. The Buckeyes recently offered 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle Cullen Montgomery out of the powerhouse program.

"At first, I didn't really believe it," said Montgomery of his reaction to the offer. "You grow up watching Ezekiel Elliott beat Alabama and I was just like, 'man that's like a dream offer right there'."

Ohio State is also heavily involved with fellow 2021 Episcopal star Donovan Jackson. The big-time duo talk about recruiting and bounce things off of each other, including possible visit plans to Ohio State. Jackson has already made it to Columbus and there's a good chance that when he comes back, it will be with Montgomery.

"Probably the fall most likely," Montgomery explained. "I might try to get up there in the summertime, we'll see if I have time, but I don't know right now. It will be one of those (time frames) for sure."

It's still very early for Montgomery, who is closing in on the 20 offer mark. While it's not an official top schools list, he did reel off a half dozen programs who have jumped out to him early on.

"Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee," he stated.

Check out the video above to learn more about one of the nation's top rising junior offensive linemen, his interest in the Buckeyes, and where things stand right now with his recruiting process.







