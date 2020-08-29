BuckeyeGrove - Monica Johnson says parent protest efforts supported by players, coaches

It’s been a common narrative throughout the ongoing efforts from Big Ten parents to protest the conference’s decision to postpone the season: players and coaches can’t truly speak their mind due to their ties to the conference.

A critic might posit the theory that players and coaches might have more concerns about playing than this faction of parents is letting on, but the mother of one high-profile Buckeye said she’s received confirmation from both parties that they’re in support of the protests.

Monica Johnson, mother of five-star Ohio State freshman tackle Paris Johnson, said Saturday at a rally outside of Ohio Stadium that her son said, “Let’s go Mom!” before she began her trip from Cincinnati to Columbus.

“He was excited, he’s happy that we’ve came together. When I say, ‘We,’ the parents here at Ohio State as well as all the other parent groups throughout the Big Ten conference coming together and being the spokesperson for them, because our players cannot come out and speak,” Monica Johnson said. “So they are excited that we are here speaking on their behalf, because I’m out here because this is what Paris wants, and I wouldn’t be here if he did not want this.”

Johnson said if Paris was allowed to come out in support of the cause, he would. However, Monica Johnson said her son doesn’t want to defy university regulations to do so.