BuckeyeGrove - Monica Johnson says parent protest efforts supported by players, coaches

Monica Johnson says parent protest efforts supported by players, coaches
It’s been a common narrative throughout the ongoing efforts from Big Ten parents to protest the conference’s decision to postpone the season: players and coaches can’t truly speak their mind due to their ties to the conference.
A critic might posit the theory that players and coaches might have more concerns about playing than this faction of parents is letting on, but the mother of one high-profile Buckeye said she’s received confirmation from both parties that they’re in support of the protests.
Monica Johnson, mother of five-star Ohio State freshman tackle Paris Johnson, said Saturday at a rally outside of Ohio Stadium that her son said, “Let’s go Mom!” before she began her trip from Cincinnati to Columbus.
“He was excited, he’s happy that we’ve came together. When I say, ‘We,’ the parents here at Ohio State as well as all the other parent groups throughout the Big Ten conference coming together and being the spokesperson for them, because our players cannot come out and speak,” Monica Johnson said. “So they are excited that we are here speaking on their behalf, because I’m out here because this is what Paris wants, and I wouldn’t be here if he did not want this.”
Johnson said if Paris was allowed to come out in support of the cause, he would. However, Monica Johnson said her son doesn’t want to defy university regulations to do so.
“He wants to follow Ohio State’s protocol, make sure it’s 10 people or less,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t want to get in trouble, and he also wants to be a great example and follow what the rules are here at the school.”
On the coaching side, Ryan Day initially said he was looking for ways to allow some form of fall season to take place even after the Big Ten announced its postponement.
But just how lockstep have Day and other coaches been with parents about their protesting efforts?
“Coach Day always picks up the phone. Even if he doesn’t have time, he’ll say, ‘Monica, give me about a couple hours and I’ll give you a call right back,’ and that’s huge, because he’s the head coach of a major football program,” Johnson said. “For him to be able to make himself available, not just to me, but to other parents as well. And he’s been very honest with us, he’s shared everything he knows.”
Outside of those phone calls, Johnson said Day and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith communicate with parents three-to-four times a month via Zoom or email.
Asked Saturday if she has heard directly from coaches that they support parents getting out in front of the cameras to deliver their message, Johnson said “Yes, yes they have.”
Part of that message, when Monica Johnson spoke before those gathered at the rally Saturday, was that the Big Ten has not established a clear path forward for her son and the rest of the players and coaches in the conference.
“When you come to me with a problem, you come with a solution. They did not come with a solution, they presented a problem and walked away,” Johnson said. “So what is the solution and what is the next step?”