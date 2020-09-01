BuckeyeGrove - Momentum toward fall football grows as Trump, Johnson weigh in

It was less than two weeks ago that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter that said the conference would not revisit its decision to postpone the fall football season. Now though, it appears momentum is beginning to swing in the opposite direction. Warren spoke on the phone with United States President Donald Trump Tuesday, and Ohio State president Kristina Johnson told NBC4i she sees a path to football in the fall. “Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” Trump wrote in a Tweet Tuesday. “Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

The conference released a statement that said it is “exhausting every resource” to allow student-athletes to return to competition “at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

As a result of eight Nebraska football players’ lawsuit against the Big Ten, the conference released information about the vote among university administrators to postpone the season. The vote was reportedly 11-3 in favor of postponing, with Ohio State among the schools that voted not to. “I see that there’s a path to football,” Johnson told NBC4i Tuesday. “People talk about winter, early spring, late fall, winter, I mean those things are all being worked out. Johnson said the fall technically runs until Dec. 20, so the optimism doesn’t necessarily mean she’s heard the Big Ten has plans to immediate reinstate the season. However, Johnson said Ohio State has been working with Warren and the conference to put medical protocols in place that would keep students safe. “We want to make sure our athletes get a shot, because they’ve worked really hard and they deserve a shot to play,” Johnson said. “At the same time, we want to make sure they’re safe. So we’re doing our work, we’ll come back and I’m very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall.” As far as a timeframe for a decision, Johnson said “as soon as possible,” as Big Ten subcommittees continue to work through issues. According to Dan Patrick, a source said that if the conference can pass updated safety procedures, the Big Ten is targeting an Oct. 10 start to its football season.

