Ohio State is loaded with highly-touted talent in every class, at every position.

As a result, freshmen Buckeyes rarely see the field, no matter their recruiting rank or talent level.

That’s why the recent emergence of first-year running back Miyan Williams has been so promising.

“Oh man, Miyan, he’s been great,” fellow running back Trey Sermon said. “I’ve just seen him improve since we first started camp.”