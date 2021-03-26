COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Some Buckeyes laughed last season when asked if they would follow in the dietary footsteps of quarterback Justin Fields, who boldly declared that he had switched over to vegan eating before his junior season; a move he said would be a permanent one.

As it turns out, he just might have made some believers out of his teammates after all, as senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell said Thursday that a vegan diet is to thank for his slimmer figure heading into next season, one of several tweaks Mitchell is making physically or mentally as he prepares for his first year in a starting role on defense.

“I’m playing at a lighter weight. Naturally I’m a big guy, I’ve been as heavy as 255,” Mitchell said. “During the season I switched to a vegan diet, so that kind of helped me drop. Right now I just added fish back into my diet, so I guess you could say I’m pescatarian. I still eat a vegan diet, but I added fish, and it definitely helped me drop weight.”