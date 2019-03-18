Woods had one thing on the top of his list when it came to a new school.

The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon had a long list of suitors when it came to this basketball season. It was a full-on recruitment as prospective coaches were extolling the virtues on why Woods should join their teams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes knew that they needed an additional veteran guard on the 2018-19 roster to compliment a stellar recruiting class of four players. Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes went through a national search for someone who would be able to fit that need via the graduate transfer route.

“It was the whole reason why I chose to be a Buckeye,” Woods said. “The belief that I had in the guys, CJ (Jackson) and coach Holtmann and the staff, it was a great feeling especially seeing our name pop up there like it did.”

Holtmann is excited for everyone around the program, especially his seniors, Keyshawn included.

“The reason he came here was to play in the NCAA Tournament, it was THE reason,” Holtmann said. “It was not me, he basically came here and said that he was putting his faith in (me)… he has played in one before and it was in Dayton… you obviously want that for CJ and Joey (Lane) so I don’t know if I can overstate how important it is. It is so much better than the alternative.”

Woods played in the 2017 tournament as his Demon Deacons took part in the ‘First Four’ and lost to Kansas State in a 95-88 decision. It was a difficult night for Woods, who played 34 minutes but only scored four points as he was 2-8 from the floor and 0-5 from beyond the arc.

This will give him another shot to make a tourney run.

Woods has seen his game come around as of late after some rough patches during his one year with the Buckeyes. Woods had 18 big points for the Buckeyes against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament and then followed that up with 16 points against the Spartans in the Big Ten quarters before foul trouble changed the complexion of things.

“We knew how special he was the last two days, especially Indiana,” Holtmann said. “He was off to a great start in the Michigan State game until some things got in the way of that.”

Through the year, Woods has averaged 7.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. In fact, Woods has scored in double-figures in five of the last seven games for the Buckeyes, including three games where Kaleb Wesson was in street clothes as he served a suspension.

But it really has been in these last two games that the confidence has been there with his shot as he shot 69-percent against the Hoosiers and 63-percent against the Spartans.

Woods has not strung games together like this since December and could be peaking at the right time for the Buckeyes if they hope to make any noise in the tournament.

Inconsistency has been a common acquaintance of the Buckeyes this season, but it is something that everyone has worked to fight through.

“This season has been a grind and it has been very up and down for all of us and I felt like as a team we handled it the best that we could with all of the adversity that we hit,” Woods added.

It would have been easy for Woods to give up on himself or his teammates to give up when he went through a four-game stretch of games where he scored four or fewer points in each of those games.

It never came to that though.

This team has had to fight hard to get to this point and don’t expect them to be out of fight as the odds get longer as the tournament gets underway.

“Just having the support of my teammates and they have been on me all season about being aggressive or just being (me), I think that has really just shown in those past two games with Indiana and Michigan State,” Woods said.

The journey starts soon as the team will be off to Tulsa (Okla.) before it even knows it and the goal is simple. Win games and keep the season going.

“I am just excited,” Woods said. “I get another opportunity to help lead this team to another win.”