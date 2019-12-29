GLENDALE, Ariz. - At points, this season for Ohio State felt like a fever dream. A new head coach, a new quarterback and a retooled defense led to results that few expected with an undefeated 13-0 record carried into the College Football Playoffs.

With the exception of points in the Michigan game and against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes faced little adversity this year. Some would say it was easy-going for a while.

Play calls didn't always work, but by and large, things worked out for Ryan Day as head coach. Justin Fields, one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, had a 40-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio coming into the Fiesta Bowl. As a whole, the Buckeyes had around just five penalties per game, and in terms of officiating, the games generally weren't close enough for it to ever matter.

Everything was as close to perfect as a team could be for the majority of the season with the Buckeyes seemingly sleepwalking through most games and still blowing out opponents.

But, in the Fiesta Bowl, on the big stage with a chance to go to the College Football Playoffs, Ohio State finally got woken up, and it was a rude awakening.

"Yeah, tough to go into a locker room with such a great team who played their hearts out and not be able to celebrate a victory," Day said. "But our guys played hard. Certainly feeling a range of emotions right now: Proud, sad, and certainly angry."