COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State's passing attack ranked second nationally in terms of yards per game in 2018. Therefore, when coach Ryan Day looked to replace his old position, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, he wasn't looking to overhaul Ohio State's aerial attack.

Rather, he desired a mind to help tweak and fine tune what already stood in place.

That's what he feels he got in coach Mike Yurcich.

"He brings so much to the table. He's called plays. He's been part of and run one of the more proficient offenses in college football the last six years," Day said at the time of the hire. "The great thing about Mike is he's willing to teach it the way we teach it. Doesn't come in saying, 'This is how we did it.' He has great ideas."

Friday Yurcich spoke about a few tweaks Ohio State fans could expect for the fall.