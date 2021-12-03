Mind of Mike: Thoughts on Quinn Ewers leaving Ohio State

The Mind of Mike is a dangerous place. Here’s his take on former No. 1 prospect, QB Quinn Ewers , entering the transfer portal and saying goodbye to Ohio State after just one season.

I was asked about Ewers' status at Ohio State by someone Friday morning. And after rumors he was homesick and wanted to hit the portal a few weeks back, I was told a lot had settled down. So my answer was — I think he stays and sees how things go in the spring with Kyle McCord, but we all know CJ Stroud is the guy for next season. He’s a Heisman finalist after all.

About 10 hours later, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that he would enter the portal and my sources confirmed. An hour or so later he was officially in the portal which is rare for a Friday night after NCAA processing hours. That means he probably processed his portal entry a couple of days ago, which flies in the face of my “things have settled down” info. This is how fast things move and how quickly they change. It’s college football free agency and some love it and some hate it.

*****

My personal instant reaction was “you gotta be kidding me” when I saw Thamel's tweet. Why? Because I’m an old crank who grew up and started covering football in a time where kids handled adversity and transferring was the last option. So my knee jerk reaction was, “What is this kid doing? Suck it up.”

But then I remember what a Power Five coach told me this week about the transfer portal. He said it’s a great thing and he loves it. Why? Because he doesn’t want players on his team that aren’t sure they want to be there. No hard feelings, if they want to go then they can do it and the coach will build around players who want to be there.

This was a coach who lost a couple of high-level kids to the portal this week as well. And he’s right. If Ewers isn’t happy in Ohio despite accelerating his high school graduation and signing NIL deals (some of which will be voided) as a Buckeye, then he should be able to leave.

Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly reminded us that coaches can leave places they’ve professed their love for so why can’t kids? Jack Miller also entered the portal this past week from the Buckeyes so obviously a come-to-heart discussion was had in the QB room in Columbus. It happens.

*****

So where does he head? Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech were all mentioned but every team in the country will show interest. I’ve heard this is a homesickness issue so staying in Texas is likely but you never know. My guess? Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns land him and he ends up back where he originally committed.

But it’s way too soon to tell. Remember he committed to Tom Herman at Texas and not Sark so that’s good for the Longhorns.

*****

Finally, what does this mean for Texas in its recruitment of 2023 star Arch Manning. I’ve heard Texas and Alabama were the leaders as of today (sorry Ole Miss) but that can change quickly. If Ewers ends up at Texas, Manning does not — that’s my guess. But a bird in hand and all that jazz. If Texas can land Ewers, he is the starter next season and will be expected to help Sarkisian turn around this Longhorns mess. In this day and age he can’t afford to wait on a 2023.

*****

How does this affect Ohio State? It doesn’t. Yes, this could be the next Joe Burrow leaving Columbus but who cares? Stroud is very good, McCord could be better down the line and Ohio State will always recruit elite quarterbacks that develop under Ryan Day.