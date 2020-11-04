BuckeyeGrove - Miller talks everything beyond football: 'I'm passionate'

When picturing a typical Big Ten offensive lineman, a well-versed knowledge of world literature often isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

Ohio State sophomore guard Harry Miller isn’t your typical offensive lineman.

The former four-star recruit is now a full-time starter for the Buckeyes as a sophomore, but Miller also prides himself in exploring everything outside of football. “For me, I took a big resolution to read more during quarantine,” Miller said. “I’m passionate, I want to-- I have various dreams of owning a bookstore, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, doing stuff and traveling.” Just take a glance at his Twitter. Miller spent his off-season spreading videos of his skill with the guitar across the timeline.



He is admittedly wary of social media as a whole, but wanted a way to make the most of his quarantine period. “Luckily, social media-- though it can be a sort of bane towards sincerity and a bane towards authenticity-- I wanted to use it as a very natural sort of platform, a natural sort of town square,” Miller said. “You know, I can’t really go out and bust on a street corner and play music for pennies and dimes, but I can go on Twitter and screw around, and some people like it. It was really fun.” Combine that love for music with his newfound desire to inhale as much literature as he can, and the result is not exactly who one would expect to be flattening defenders for Master Teague or protecting Heisman candidate Justin Fields in the pocket. Miller places much of the credit for who he is today on the people who surrounded him growing up in Buford, Georgia. “My mother did a great job raising me. My dad did a great job getting me into music, and I had such fantastic teachers to get me into literature, so that kind of molds all these things,” Miller said. “I spent my childhood reading about great thinkers and great men and it sort of, I think, becomes exponential.” That learned passion for reading and discovering new books isn’t something you typically find inside a college football locker room, though Miller said he hopes to start a “sort of book club” within the Ohio State football program. The sophomore added that if he was able to make a profit off of his likeness in college, he would hope to land a deal with Half Price Books. Recently, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Miller has started studying the Bhagavad Gita, an important Hindu scripture. “There’s nobody to talk to that I know around here, and so I was kind of asking people I’ve met through engineering what their thoughts were, but I've always been looking for people to talk ideas with,” Miller said of his recent dive into Hindu literature.

