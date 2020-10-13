With a starter like Justin Fields, it’s easy to overlook all other quarterbacks on the Ohio State roster.



The 2019 Heisman finalist draws national attention and is expected to be among college football’s best once again this season. Looking into the a post-Fields future, however, presents a host of youthful opportunities.

Ohio State holds a pair of highly-regarded freshman quarterbacks in Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud. Both were four-star recruits in the class of 2020, and both have earned high praise from Fields and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.



“They’re both doing really well,” Dennis said. “They both have good days, they both have bad days, but those guys are grinders. They’re both extremely talented. They’re really diving in, they want to know the offense.”