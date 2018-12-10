Keeping the core pieces of the 2019 recruiting class together was priority number one for Ryan Day from the moment he was announced as Urban Meyer's successor last Tuesday. The Buckeyes had some fences to mend with a few of the commits, including Buford (Ga.) offensive lineman Harry Miller.

Consider those fences mended, as the Rivals100 product intends to sign early with the Buckeyes on December 19th.

"Yes he will (sign early with Ohio State)," Miller's mother, Kristina, informed BuckeyeGrove.com.

Day was a big part of Miller's initial decision to commit to Ohio State back in the spring. While the news of Urban Meyer retiring hit hard, the relationship with Day looks like it is going to win out here in favor of the Buckeyes.

"While we are sad to see Coach Meyer step down, we understand and support him," she continued. "There was never a moment of hesitation in staying with Coach Day. He is an exceptional coach and an even better person. He is tough, but well respected. He is not too prideful to seek advice from his trusted mentors, which makes him very wise, and he has a culmination of experiences that will help him be successful. Most importantly, he is one of the most authentic and genuine people I have ever met and he truly cares about the young men who he is entrusted with. I feel very fortunate to have Harry spending the next four years with Coach Day, it’s going to be very special for both of them! Go Bucks!"



