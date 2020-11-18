Starting as a true sophomore on the offensive line is a rarity in college football.

Line play takes more than just physicality. It’s a group effort. Everyone has to be on the same page and prepare for any defense on any play. At Ohio State, that importance is put under a microscope in every game. Every snap is scrutinized and every mistake is amplified.

Sophomore guard Harry Miller found out just how much pressure exists two weeks ago against Rutgers.

“You know, with Harry-- especially from the last game-- there was a learning curve, of course,” senior lineman Thayer Munford said. “But knowing how Harry is from the two years that he has been here, he’s gonna overcome this. I know that for sure. He is working very hard to make sure that he doesn’t make the same mistakes again.”

Those mistakes were plentiful for Miller in his third start. He was flagged for a number of holds in the first half and communication between the sophomore and junior center Josh Myers seemed to break down on multiple occasions.

But Myers was the first one to defend his counterpart on the line, saying he himself would not have been prepared to start in his second year and that Miller has worked through plenty of adversity already.

