Midseason trends: Ohio State defense and special teams

Ohio State is in the middle of its off week and still preparing for its night game matchup with Indiana Oct. 23. Wednesday, we took a look at where the Ohio State offense stood at the halfway point. Today, we take a look at the defense and special teams, and what we could expect from the two units moving forward in 2021.

Defensive line

The Good: The Ohio State defensive line has definitely improved over the course of the last few weeks. The unit, as a whole, has started to develop consistent pressure up front, limiting the amount of success opposing offenses have running the ball — allowing 2.3 yards per rush and no touchdowns combined against Akron, Rutgers and Maryland. A lack of success in the run game has led to one-dimensional offenses trying to force the ball downfield with that same pressure coming to their quarterback. A lot of that has come from the middle of the line from tackles like redshirt senior Haskell Garrett and freshman Tyleik Williams, who leads the team with four sacks. The line has also seen other young pieces emerge along with Williams including defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who has two tackles for loss and a sack, and Jack Sawyer, who has two sacks. The Bad: Ohio State's sack totals have been inconsistent. Ohio State defensive tackles have finished on the majority of the team's overall tackles for loss, accumulating on 11.5 of the 19 total, which sits at third best in the Big Ten behind Maryland and Michigan State. Through the first three games of the season, Ohio State recorded 11 tackles of loss, only three of which were sacks, including one tackle for loss and no sacks in the Buckeyes' loss to Oregon. The Buckeyes have also struggled with injuries on the line, losing Javontae Jean-Baptiste, for the Akron game with a leg injury and Tyreke Smith for the last three games, not seeing the field since Tulsa. The Question: Will Ohio State be able to keep up the pressure? Four of Ohio State's next six games are against offensive lines that are in the top six in terms of sacks allowed, including Michigan, which has allowed only two sacks in its first six games, Michigan, Indiana and Penn State. The Buckeyes will also be facing the Wolverines' No. 1 ranked rushing attack in the conference, which is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and nearly 250 yards per game. If Ohio State aims to continue to shut down opposing offenses and force turnovers, it's going to take pressure from the line — from the ends to the tackles: one that is young and is currently in the process of getting healthy.

Linebacker

Teradja Mitchell leads all Ohio State linebackers with four tackles for loss. (Scott Stuart)

The Good: Steele Chambers has been special. The converted running back has really found a home in the middle of the Ohio State defense. With 82 snaps in the last three weeks, Chambers has recorded 11 tackles, two hurries and eight defensive stops. Teradja Mitchell has also been incredibly solid at converting on blitzes, leading the unit with four tackles for loss, third-most on the team. The linebackers have also added to Ohio State's total of big turnovers, with Cody Simon and Tommy Eichenberg each recording interceptions through the first six games. The Bad: Ohio State still has issues in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Chambers, Mitchell, Simon and Eichenberg have combined to allow 352 receiving yards on 32 receptions and two touchdowns — both allowed by Eichenberg. Of the four main linebackers, Chambers grades out highest in coverage with a 66.4, but also has nearly 100 snaps less than the other three. Also, in terms of missed tackles, the linebackers have some of the main culprits. Simon has six in the last four games, including two each in games against Tulsa and Maryland. Mitchell and Eichenberg each have three, while Chambers only has one. The Question: Will Ohio State be able to adapt without a lot of depth? It's been well publicized how much lack of depth Ohio State has at linebacker. Senior Dallas Gant entered the transfer portal after the Tulsa game, while K'Vaughan Pope stormed off the field against Akron, later putting himself in the transfer portal as well. The majority of the snaps at linebacker have come down to five players: Chambers. Simon, Mitchell, Eichenberg and Palaie Gaoteote IV, who has played only 23 snaps all season. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has said that he's been extremely pleased with the performance of the linebackers and their growth over the first six games, but it remains to be seen how a lack of depth at the position will effect the room overall in the second half of the season.



Defensive back

Ronnie Hickman has 17 more tackles than any other Ohio State defender this season. (Scott Stuart)

The Good: Ronnie Hickman has been seemingly everywhere for the Buckeyes this year. He leads the Buckeyes with 50 tackles — 17 more than Mitchell in second place. He's one of 36 players in FBS that has at least 50 tackles this season, averaging 8.3 tackles per game. On the outside, freshman Denzel Burke has been a star. He's only allowed 14 receptions on 33 targets this year for 136 yards and no touchdowns. In the past three games, the freshman has only been thrown at 11 times and quarterbacks have completed four passes. The Ohio State defense is also on a hot streak in terms of turnovers, recording 11 in its first six games — nine interceptions and two fumbles. Each of the nine interceptions have come in the last four games, and the Buckeyes have recorded an interception returned for a touchdown in each of those contests. The Bad: Ohio State still has been prone to give up some big pass plays. The Buckeyes are No. 11 in the Big Ten, allowing 256 passing yards per game. With opposing quarterbacks completing 59.9% of passes, offenses have recorded 11.3 yards per completion with 10 passing touchdowns: third worst in the conference. This is a defense that's young. This is a defense that is still growing, but this is a defense that has been beaten. The Question: What happens after the turnovers stop? This streak the Buckeyes are on is unprecedented; not exactly the streak itself, but the amount of interceptions converted into touchdowns. Sure, it has turned the momentum a bit, given confidence to players like Burke and Cameron Martinez. But what happens when the interceptions stop coming? The only game that Ohio State has not recorded a turnover in was its only loss of the season: Oregon. Turnovers ate great, And Ohio State has shown that ball-hawking ability, but tackling and tight coverage need to remain even if those game-changing plays do not come.



Special teams

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco has landed seven of his 14 punts inside the 20-yard line. (Scott Stuart)