COLUMBUS, Ohio - Through six games, Ohio State's offense has been one of the most dominant in the country. At the midway point of the season, the Buckeyes rank fourth in points per game, seventh in total offense per game and third in rushing yards per game, not to mention leading the Big Ten in all of those categories.

While it may seem like somewhat of a futile exercise to grade out the offense which ranks as one of the best in the nation, there's still a deeper dive we can take to see how each unit of the offense has performed and done their duties, at least relative to the rest of the team.

Nobody has had an outright "bad" game, but there are certainly teachable moments for everyone through the first half of the season, so let's look at everything that went right and everything that went wrong as we grade out the offense through the first six games of the season.