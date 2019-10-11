COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State defense has proven to be one of the best defenses in the country through the first half of the college football season.

The defense is holding its opponents to 8.8 points per game, and they have been able to shut down both the rushing and passing attacks of their opponents. With a top-10 rush defense, the Buckeyes are limiting opponents to only 82 rush yards a game.

The group has also been able to force 13 turnovers during the first phase of the season.

Let’s take a look at how each unit graded out for the first half of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.