Mickey Marotti expects C.J. Stroud to take step as leader for Ohio State

Mickey Marotti’s weight room isn't only about getting physically stronger, something quarterback C.J. Stroud has come to realize.

It’s about the struggle, coming out of it stronger, something the Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback knows all too well: taking over the Buckeyes’ offense in his second season, hitting tremendous highs and tremendous lows, but leaving with all the potential in the world despite a loss to Oregon, a loss to Michigan and no College Football Playoff experience on his resume.

Now, though, Stroud knows what to expect. The second-year starting quarterback now knows that leadership starts in Marotti's weight room.

“A lot of these guys have experience on the field, have been in the program. Now, it’s their turn,” the Ohio State assistant athletic director for football sports performance said. “The leadership is on the right trajectory, and it’s very exciting because I think they understand what it is, what it truly is, what it means to be a leader.”

And when it comes to the quarterback position, Marotti feels history tends to repeat itself.

After shining as Ohio State’s starter in 2019 after transferring from Georgia, Justin Fields was a “different leader” and a “different player” in his second season, something Marotti saw through the chaos that was the 2020 season.

Throughout the winter workouts and into the spring, Marotti saw something similar in Stroud, seeing a quarterback who gets it, who knows the development process and how hard it can be.

Now, Marotti sees a canvas in Stroud of what a leader could be, something the redshirt sophomore can grow into.

“Part of a leader, everybody’s watching you, everybody’s listening to you, everybody’s feeling you,” Marotti said. “And if you don't’ have those three characteristics of being seen, being heard and being felt, then you’re really not a leader.

“People say ‘leader by example.’ I don’t understand what that means. You mean you’re doing what’s expected of you… But if you’re not heard, if you’re not felt by the guys next to you, and, obviously, if you’re not seen, you’re not a leader.”