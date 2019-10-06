COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's 34-10 victory over Michigan State was very much a game of momentum. The Spartans had momentum early by forcing an early three and out as well as a couple of field goals (one missed, one made) from Ohio State, but after the first quarter, momentum swing all the way in favor of the Buckeyes and nothing seemed to go right for Michigan State. All this to say that once momentum swung back to Ohio State, this was a dominant performance by the Buckeyes' offense, so how did they grade out this week?

Quarterback

All things considered, this was probably Justin Fields' worst performance of the season. He threw his first career interception, he only passed for slightly over 200 yards and had his lowest touchdown total of the season with (gasp!) only three touchdowns accounted for. Do you know who would have loved three touchdowns yesterday? Michigan. Or Iowa. Or Northwestern. Or Rutgers. Or Illinois. The point is that despite Fields' performance only being okay, it's...well, okay. With the runners besides Fields going for 262 yards against the best run defense in the nation, this wasn't a game where Fields needed to take over. There were early struggles with accuracy, but much of this was due to the offensive line not being settled in early on. Fields certainly missed a couple of wide open throws, but he was able to develop his rhythm as the game progressed and he became comfortable with what Michigan State was throwing at him. It was a good thing that Fields had these struggles against a good team like Michigan State, because it will help to prepare him for when Wisconsin or Penn State come to Ohio Stadium. I'm sure he'd rather the interception come today up 27-10 than later in the season when the Buckeyes are driving with the game on the line. These are all important learning moments for Fields that he needed to experience, and it was almost becoming an issue that he hadn't experienced any real challenge five games into the season. Even though it was his most lackluster game of the season, it was still the most important for his long-term development. In terms of his grade, though, this does come in as his least statistically impressive game, so with an average performance, he gets an average grade. Grade: B-

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins sneaks past a Michigan State defender. (Scott Stuart)

You wouldn't have been blamed for thinking the running backs would have a down performance this week against one of the best rushing defenses in the nation. I was there too. However, what a game from J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague III to dominate this Michigan State defensive line. To put into context how insane Dobbins' and Teague's numbers were, Dobbins' 67-yard touchdown run was the longest run of the season given up by Michigan State and a longer run than the average number of total yards they've given up per game (56.4). Dobbins' 172 yards and Teague's 92 yards would both have been the most rushing yards by any running back against Michigan State this season, and they decided to both do it in one game. The offensive line was helping the duo by opening up holes, but Dobbins and Teague were making plenty of moves themselves to create yards after contact and to get away from defenders. It was a slow start at the beginning with zero rushing yards in the first quarter, but any time you have 323 total yards against one of the best rushing defenses in the nation, this calls for a celebration for the unit that just had their most dominant game of the season.

Grade: A+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

As I mentioned, Fields didn't have a great day, but the receivers did with it what they could. Seven players got involved in the passing game with Binjimen Victor and Luke Farrell both catching a touchdown pass. Victor's specifically was a highlight reel touchdown, one of the many big plays he's made in an attempt to shift the narrative around him this season. K.J. Hill had seven receptions against Michigan State for 57 yards and is quickly climbing up Ohio State's record books. While he may not make the big plays that some of the other receivers have this season, he's been one of the most consistent guys this season for Fields. Garrett Wilson continues to rack up receptions in his freshman season with two snags for 24 yards. Ohio State wasn't in the red zone as often as they've been in other games this season, so Wilson wasn't used often in those situations, but he'll continue to work finding his role in the Buckeyes' offense as the season progresses. The only reason I'm taking off here is that there were a couple of drops by the receiving room that I'm sure they'd like to have back (Victor dropping one in stride comes to mind), but beyond that, a good day for Ohio State's receivers. Grade: A-

Offensive Line

Josh Myers directs traffic on offense. (Scott Stuart)