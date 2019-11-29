COLUMBUS, Ohio - When Michigan takes the field at The Big House against Ohio State, they'll have arguably the best group of receivers that Ohio State has faced all season.

Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell provide a 1-2 punch with 649 and 616 receiving yards, respectively, while Donovan Peoples-Jones (335 yards) and Tarik Black (314 yards) serve as capable options for Shea Patterson.

While Ohio State's secondary will most likely see a mass exodus to the NFL after this season with Jordan Fuller, Damon Arnette Jr., Jeff Okudah and Shaun Wade all receiving serious attention from draft experts and analysts, this isn't a group that has faced much of a challenge this season.

The Buckeyes have been able to hold opponents to a nation's best 126 passing yards per game, but these impressive performances by the secondary have not come against the highest caliber of opponent.

Given the lack of challenge Ohio State has faced through the air, this will easily be one of the best passing offenses the Buckeyes have faced this season, and Fuller says the secondary is looking forward to the challenge.

“After watching the film and just knowing them from prior years, they're definitely a very talented group, one of the most talented groups we play all year, so we definitely have our hands full with them,” Fuller said. “But I'm confident in our group as well. So we're going to prepare hard and try to get a bead on the kinds of stuff they like to do. But we definitely have our hands full. It should be fun."