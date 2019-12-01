ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As the smoke cleared from yet another offensive explosion from Ohio State, the defense’s role in the win is less clear. Whether it was the absence of Shaun Wade or just a lack of attention to detail, the Ohio State defense got gashed through the air in the first half, making it the first time all year that the defense looked helpless out on the field. In this moment of unusual adversity, however, the Buckeyes were afforded the unique opportunity to adjust and show growth during the course of a game. The defense was able to minimize the damage before righting the ship in the second half to help secure the win, but this was far from the unit’s usual standard of play. That being said, let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the 12th game of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.

Defensive Line

The Ohio State defense held Michigan to 91 yards rushing. (Scott Stuart)

It has been 371 days since the 2018 matchup with Michigan. That same span of time also measures the number of days since Chase Young's last game without a sack. With Young's sack streak ending at 11 games, it was time for the rest of the defensive line to step up. The group struggled to produce any sort of pass rush in the first half, but the defensive tackles were able to defend against the run throughout the contest. Both Robert Landers, who also recovered a fumble, and DaVon Hamilton would each tally two tackles for loss on the day. One of Hamilton's tackles for loss would come from a sack, which would be the only sack outside of Jonathon Cooper's sack. The group would cause a little more pressure in the second half, but the front was unable to impose its will like usual. Especially with the secondary struggling, a solid pass rush would have went a long way in limiting the time given to Shea Patterson to dissect the Buckeyes through the air.



Grade: B

Linebackers

Baron Browning led the team with seven tackles. (Scott Stuart)

The Buckeyes dusted off the four-four look that they used against Wisconsin for the Michigan game, and while it helped limit the Michigan rushing attack, it left the Buckeyes vulnerable in the pass game. Ohio State was able to limit Michigan to 91 rushing yards on 24 carries, but the Wolverines were able to run in two touchdowns on the day. For the second game in a row, Baron Browning played well. The junior was able to lead the team with seven tackles, and he also made 1.5 tackles for loss on the day. Pete Werner was also able to get a tackle for loss on the day, but he also played a heightened role in coverage. Werner was able to break up one pass, but he did not have as solid of a performance as he had against Penn State. Overall, the group played a solid and physical game, but the unit did not stand out like they had in previous games. They may be a victim of their own reputation at this point, but this group definitely has another level they can reach.



Grade: B

Secondary

Damon Arnette was involved in one pass breakup against Michigan. (Scott Stuart)

It is hard for a unit to have a greater disparity from one half to the other than the Ohio State secondary had. The game could be summarized simply for the unit: the first half was bad and the second half was not bad. The group entered the game at a disadvantage, as Wade was unable to go. The defense was forced to execute without its slot corner, and the group had to insert Sevyn Banks into the starting lineup. Beyond having to compete without Wade, Ohio State was going up against a Michigan receiving corps that was filled with talented players, and the first half was proof of that. The Buckeyes would give up 250 passing yards in the first half, allowing Patterson to go 14-of-19 and pass for a touchdown. The second half would be a different story, however, as the Wolverines struggled to find anything through the air. Patterson would go 4-of-24 for only 55 yards in the second half, and an interception by Amir Riep would add to his poor final 30 minutes. Jeff Okudah and Jordan Fuller would each add two pass breakups to the group’s total of eight pass breakups.

Grade: B-

Overall

For the second-consecutive year, the offense was the story of the Michigan-Ohio State game. The defense that had rescued the Buckeyes a week ago had its struggles against the Wolverines, but the group ultimately rallied and finished the game off the right way. Everything can be thrown out in a rivalry game, and the Ohio State defense was able to respond to an adversity that they had yet to face. This was a good experience for the defense, as the quality of opponents will remain strong the remainder of the way and future adversity is likely to arrive. While it is fair to say that the Buckeyes were not ready to stop Michigan's offense early on, it is also correct to note that the Buckeyes did a great job of adjusting to what Michigan was doing.

Grade: B