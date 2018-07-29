The state of Michigan looks to be having a bumper crop in the 2020 recruiting class and Ohio State has been actively involved with several prospects from up north. On Friday, the Buckeyes hosted a couple of prospects from East Kentwood High School, including class of 2020 defensive end Bryce Mostella.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect left campus with an offer from Ohio State, his 20th of the process. Mostella was given the offer personally by Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

"I was very shocked and excited," Mostella said. "I knew they were interested but had no idea they would offer."

While the offer was the icing on the cake, the time spent with Johnson was the highlight of the visit for Mostella.

"One of the best visits I've ever had," he said. "Sitting down and talking with coach Johnson was fantastic and him telling me about his vision just blew my mind. He has one of the highest if not the highest IQ when it comes to defensive line I have ever seen."

Mostella also had a chance to meet with head coach Urban Meyer, which was also a highlight of his trip.

"Also talking with coach Meyer (stood out) and him saying what he wants from the team and his approach to the game," Mostella continued. "I think all around they have amazing people and coaches."

Having a chance to meet with many different coaches and people around the program, Mostella said they all had one thing in common.

" I hopped around a lot but they all gave me the impression that pure greatness happens at Ohio State University," he added.

The Buckeyes have catapulted up Mostella's list after the visit and subsequent offer.

"I am beyond impressed with Ohio State at this point," he said. "They are a top 3 school at this point."

Ohio State also offered 2020 East Kentwood offensive lineman Dallas Fincher on the visit.

