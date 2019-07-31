Former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas will finally report to New Orleans Saints camp as the proud owner of the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, 100-million dollar extension on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 61-million dollars of that contract will be guaranteed for Thomas, who had one year left on his rookie deal that will pay him 1.148-million dollars for the 2019 season before the extension kicks in and keeps Thomas as part of the Saints organization through the 2024 season.

That now will make Thomas the highest-paid receiver in league history and will mark the first time that the Saints have ever paid a skill-position player more than a 10-million dollar annual salary.

It is quite a bump in pay for arguable the league’s most productive receiver with Thomas hauling in 321 passes during his first three years in the NFL, a record. During that three-year career, Thomas has 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns and had 125 receptions last season during the 2018 campaign.