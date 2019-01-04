COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are going to have to fill more depth on the offensive line next season as Michael Jordan has announced on social media that he is going to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Jordan played center for the Buckeyes this past season after spending two years as a starter on the line at guard.

It was not an easy decision, but the right one for sure. Thank you everyone for your support! pic.twitter.com/0qmB7q1iuw

There was a hope that a potential move back to guard might lure Jordan into coming back next season as the Buckeyes will be losing Isaiah Prince, Malcolm Pridgeon and Demetrius Knox off of the line. Apparently, that was not enough to keep Jordan at Ohio State but his Ohio State career was a successful one as a three-year starter and coming in and assuming a starting role on day one as a true freshman.

Jordan was a member of Ohio State's 2016 recruiting class and was a four-star member of the Rivals100 as the No. 99 player in the nation. The Canton (Mich.) product was one of five offensive linemen in the class and was the first to see the field.

"In my heart, I know I am ready for the NFL, largely because I have been coached by the very best, "Jordan said in his release.

Jordan joins Dre'mont Jones, Mike Weber and Nick Bosa as early departures for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is still waiting on decisions from Dwayne Haskins, KJ Hill, Damon Arnette and Kendall Sheffield to name a few more draft eligible players. College players from across the nation have until January 15th to make the call.