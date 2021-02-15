While Mac Stephens knew of Michael Hall when he attended a high school football camp at Lake Erie College in July 2019, he certainly didn’t expect to see the Streetsboro standout there.

The Painesville, Ohio liberal arts college didn’t offer as much exposure as other camps on paper, although it did lead to several of Hall’s major offers in the end.

“When I saw him at the camp, to be quite honest, I was very surprised,” Stephens said.