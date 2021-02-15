Michael Hall gearing up to start OSU career
While Mac Stephens knew of Michael Hall when he attended a high school football camp at Lake Erie College in July 2019, he certainly didn’t expect to see the Streetsboro standout there.
The Painesville, Ohio liberal arts college didn’t offer as much exposure as other camps on paper, although it did lead to several of Hall’s major offers in the end.
“When I saw him at the camp, to be quite honest, I was very surprised,” Stephens said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news