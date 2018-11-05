COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes open their basketball season in earnest on Wednesday night with a game at Cincinnati and will be doing it moving forward without forward Micah Potter who announced his intentions to transfer from the Ohio State Men's Basketball team.

The news was released by email statement from the team.

“We appreciate Micah’s contributions to our program and we wish him the very best moving forward,” Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann said.

The 6-foot-9 forward has appeared in 59 games with the Buckeyes and has started in 16 of them. During his time with the team, he averaged 4.1 points per game and 2.8 rebounds and shot 46-percent from the field.

Potter led the Buckeyes in scoring with 13 points against UNC-Pembroke in the team's exhibition game last week with 4-4 shooting from the field in 11 minutes of action in Ohio State's 81-63 win.

His career high game for the Buckeyes took place last season when he had 17 points against Texas Southern, one of three double-digit games for Potter that season.

Potter's younger brother Noah is a current member of the Ohio State football recruiting class of 2019 as a talented four-star defensive end. There is no update on what this means for Noah's status with the Buckeyes as his older brother looks for a new program to be a part of.



UPDATE: 4:50pm Monday