COLUMBUS, Ohio – Another week, another strong performance from the Ohio State defense. After a 76-5 drumming of Miami (Ohio), this defense is building a resumé that suggests it has the potential to be one of the great units to come through the program. Led by a defensive line that refuses to be held in check, the defense swarms the opposing team’s backfield, and the rest of the defense feeds off this pressure. Let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the second game of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.

Defensive Line

In the list of words that can be used to describe Chase Young, one rises to the top: dominant. Again and again, Young has successfully dominated the opposing offensive line, and the Miami (Ohio) game was no different. He would not only finish with two sacks on the day, and both of those sacks would result in fumbles recovered by Ohio State. With seven sacks on the season, Young is in a great position to set the new Ohio State single season sack record of 14 set by Vernon Gholston. Outside of Young, the defensive line put together a solid game. Even with Jonathon Cooper, Robert Landers and Tyreke Smith out for the game, the defensive line would account for 7.5 tackles-for-loss on the day. Haskell Garrett and Davon Hamilton would combine for 3.5 tackles-for-loss to help shut down the Miami rushing attack. The Redhawks would finish the game with 70 rushing yards.

Grade: A+

Linebackers

This year’s linebackers are not only disciplined, but they play with a speed and a conviction that shuts down an opponent’s offense. The linebackers are just as, if not more, responsible for the suffocating rush defense that the Buckeyes possess. The solid play of Baron Browning is becoming something the defense can rely on, and he is showing people why he was so highly recruited. He would finish the day with a sack and a pair of tackles-for-loss that displayed his strength and athleticism. Browning is becoming a very useful weapon for Greg Mattison to use in a variety of ways. Malik Harrison stayed consistent, adding four tackles and a tackle-for-loss. In garbage time, it was the play of Dallas Gant that stole the show. He would record 1.5 sacks to go along with a team-high five tackles. The linebackers continued to play with a purpose, even when the game was over in terms of the score. It will be exciting to see them play against more skilled competition.

Grade: A-

Secondary

Jeff Okudah recorded the first interception of his career. (Scott Stuart)

Like the linebackers, this was a group that lacked consistency last year. If anything, they had been consistently bad, but this year could not be more different. This group is extremely confident and playing with an edge. Jeff Okudah recorded the first interception of his career when he made a diving catch in the first quarter. This would add to a pass breakup and tackle he had earlier in the game. On the opposite side of the defense, Damon Arnette followed up his strong performance against Indiana with another solid performance. He would record a pass breakup to go along with two tackles. Miami (Ohio) would struggle to pass all game. They would finish with a completion percentage of 35 percent, and the Redhawks would throw for only 60 yards. The defense will need the secondary to continue to step up as conference play heats up.

Grade: A

Overall

The defense continued to be a force in its game against Miami (Ohio). The more this defense plays together, the more it looks like they are one cohesive unit that is geared to dominate any opponent. From the front four to the deep safety, this defense is talented and disciplined. They showed it again against the Redhawks, and the four-quarter display of dominance led me to giving such a good grade. It will be interesting to see how this defense plays against more talented offenses, but the habits the Buckeyes have displayed so far would lead one to believe that they will be alright.

Grade: A