COLUMBUS, Ohio – Urban Meyer and the rest of the coaches from the Big Ten hit the phone lines today as part of the annual spring football teleconference and obviously one of the points of focus for the Ohio State Buckeyes is the vacant quarterback position.

The Buckeyes have not had to answer QB questions all that often with some established starters in past seasons. J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller are not walking through that door however and now the Buckeyes have two quarterbacks with minimal college experience and one with none, all vying to be 'the guy'.

Meyer admitted that he would just have as tough of a job naming a No. 1 as he would have naming a No. 3 three between Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow and Tate Martell.

Nobody has pulled away from the group at this point, or at least that is the message that the coaches want out there. Would Meyer be comfortable starting any of the three if the Buckeyes had a game tomorrow?

"Not yet. In due time, yes," Meyer said. "Obviously, they won't play for a few months, they have to go through the summer training and all that, and training camp. With proper development? Yes."

Quarterback is not the only position that people will be watching however with several key departures from last season's Big Ten and Cotton Bowl championship team.

Meyer went on to talk about several spots that are still up for open competition.

Safety - Jordan Fuller is pretty secure on the one. He played real well last year, and he has been one of our best players in the spring. The other safety spot, between Isaiah (Pryor) and Jahsen Wint and Brendon White, those are just three names involved in that one, obviously Josh Proctor is coming in as well as (Marcus) Hooker.

Offensive Line - Center position along with I think that Malcolm Pridgeon is starting to earn a little playing time here, so the offensive line we still don't know how that is going to shake out. Brady Taylor has had a very good spring.

Tight End - Luke Farrell advanced in front of the other guys. We are still trying to finalize that.

One position where the Buckeyes should have some depth will be on the interior defensive line. Ohio State had a tremendous haul on the recruiting trail there, coupled with some depth already on the team that has been emerging. It has not all 'crystalized' as of yet though, but it is coming.

"I think we will, we don't have it yet," Meyer added. "We have Taron Vincent coming in. Antwuan Jackson has been very limited, he had surgery on his foot about a month ago and has not been where we want him. We have had some guys missing practice."

One of the incoming freshmen was honored with the removal of his black stripe as Tommy Togiai made the rare leap during spring ball, something that does not happen all that often.

"To come this far away and to be the first black stripe guy is a heck of an honor," Meyer said. "He practices real hard and takes care of his academics and is a great guy to have on your team."

And as for the vets?

"Dre'mont Jones has been elite. I mean even better than he was last year," Meyer said. "BB Landers has done some very good things. Davon Hamilton has really grown up. We are getting a little bit of depth, but I think it will be a strength once we have everybody full speed by fall."

The offensive line is coming into focus as mentioned earlier. Meyer was asked about Thayer Munford, a player who stepped in as the third tackle when Branden Bowen went down for the remainder of the season, and Meyer would not accept that Munford's growth was just merely good.

"It is not good things, it is great things. I am a fan of Thayer," Meyer said. "He has earned a starting spot. He has had a great spring and he is a great kid and there are some negatives in college sports but there are a lot of positives and this is one of those positives."