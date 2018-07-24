CHICAGO – While the news about Zach Smith has dominated the headlines there is still plenty of other news surrounding the Ohio State football program from Tuesday at Big Ten Football Media Days. The first several minutes of Urban Meyer's presser was dedicated to talking about the coaching change but gears did shift eventually, and the 2018 football team was discussed at length as the Buckeyes try to defend their Big Ten crown.

Only 48 hours ago the questions about this team were about the Buckeyes bringing in a new quarterback into the season with Dwayne Haskins replacing a multi-year starter in J.T. Barrett and once the dust settled from the Smith questions, the discussion returned to talking about the first-year starter for the Buckeyes.

"The expectation is to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten, which is very hard because we have some excellent quarterbacks," Meyer said. "This guy is very skilled. The guy behind him is very skilled. We took the snap today, I made it clear that Dwayne would be the quarterback, but 30 days from now, a lot happens in 30 days."

The other guy being Tate Martell, who will be entering his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes.

Quarterback numbers are not where Meyer would like them to be. The departure of Joe Burrow cut into Ohio State's quarterback room and a significant injury to true freshman quarterback Matthew Baldwin during his team's playoff run has Meyer concerned about depth at the position this season.

"I wish we had one more, because you like to have four," Meyer said.