COLUMBUS, Ohio-- It has been a tough and eventful season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, especially Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Along with the suspension at the beginning of the year, the loss of players and his health issues with his anarchoid cyst in his head, there had been speculation that he could retire in the near future, but no one expected it to be today. Meyer who has served as the Ohio State head man for seven years and has accumulated a eye-popping record of 85-9 at the university, along with two Big Ten Championships and a National Championship in 2014, will resign as the head coach and had the reigns over to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks' coach Ryan Day following the conclusion of Ohio State's Rose Bowl game on New Years' Day against the Washington Huskies. At a press conference that included Meyer, Day and Athletic Director Gene Smith, Meyer said that it has been a dream of his to be the head coach of The Ohio State University and felt that he "did it the right way" when talking about his seven years at the program. "It's been an honor to represent for last seven years this football program, my home state of Ohio, this university and community that I care so deeply about," Meyer said. "I am grateful to Buckeye Nation, the students, faculty, our administration and, most importantly, our student-athletes for their support and respect for this program during this time." Meyer was hired by the university at the start of the 2012 season, just after the Buckeyes went through a tough season where a Luke Fickell led team scrapped for bowl eligibility sporting a 6-7 record only to the loss to the Florida Gators in the Gator Bowl.

Meyer, who brought the pedigree of two National Championships and an infectious winning culture led the Buckeyes to a perfect 12-0 season letting other programs in the Big Ten know that Ohio State is back to an elite status again. Smith said that the first year was a precursor in what to expect from Meyer as his coaching career at Ohio State would continue to grow and evolve and he did just that winning his first 24 games. "We knew we were getting an elite coach," Smith said. "When he went 12-0 in the first season we realized Urban was really going to be a game-changer. What Urban has brought to Buckeye Nation by far exceeded expectations? Not only has he elevated the quality and status of our program, but his presence has elevated Big Ten football." Meyer has had previous stops as a head coach: Two years at Bowling Green State, two years at Utah and six years at Florida. Although each of those programs has helped him to get ready for a role like this, being at Florida, Meyer thought it would be similar in managing a powerhouse national program.