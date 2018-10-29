"I plan on coaching," Meyer said after being asked if he would retire and not coach next season.

With the suspension that he served earlier in the year, along with the health issue of the cyst, Meyer has had a season full of off the field issues. Now, after reports surfaced that Meyer might be coaching in his last season in Columbus, he shot down those rumors quickly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the bye week in the rear view mirror and the rest of the season on the horizon, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer met with the media in advance of Ohio State's game with Scott Frost 's Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday at noon, but like much of this season, football talk took a backseat.

Through all the struggles that Meyer and Ohio State have endured, the team still stands at 7-1. That shows how mammoth-like the expectations are at The Ohio State University and people seem to think that it could be weighing on Meyer with regards to his health.

The last game certainly wouldn't help his health as I'm sure it took some years off his life and many of Ohio State fans, but Meyer joked at the observation that the games are just now an emotional problem for him to deal with.

"The games have gotten to me for 30 years," Meyer said with a rye smile.

With the health history that Meyer has, it's hard not to be a little concerned for the Ohio State head man moving forward as it has effected him in other spots in his coaching career, mainly with the Florida Gators, causing him to leave the program.

Meyer does understand his health issues and that the fans of the Scarlet & Gray are concerned about him and with the way he reacts on the sideline, consistently running his hand through the hair on his head, where his cyst is located, at the sight of his struggling team.

As for Meyer retiring as the Ohio State head coach at the end of the year, Meyer said that isn't an option and that the only focus is getting the Ohio State football team and program to be better.

"I appreciate it, and I'm fine," Meyer said. "I want Ohio State to be successful in the worst way. Working extremely hard to make sure that's happening. I love Ohio State, I love our players, so the issue, I don't want people to worry about me. I want to make sure we're getting some things right around here, and that is what the effort is. That is 100% of what my focus is on."

Now, the focus and daily grind of getting a football team ready and prepared for the week ahead can be a stressful process, but not one that Meyer hasn't seen over and over again even with the state of disfunction that the team has coming off a shocking defeat at the hands of Purdue.

Perhaps the struggles with inconsistency and frustration are finding its way from the football team to the head coach, which would make sense, but to say that it's to the point were Meyer would have to retire is questionable, especially with a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff bid in sight.

"We're not playing well, and, you know, I'm one of those guys that I want to help fix the issue, and like all coaches do," Meyer said. "So I'm not sure what anguish means. Like pissed or upset, and you know when you see some things that we're doing, it's really uncharacteristic of our teams. So that might be what it looks like."

In order for the Buckeyes to get there, the inconsistency of Buckeye team needs to be correct by Meyer and his staff and while it will be a long, frustrating process, once the wins start piling on, everyone, including Meyer, will feel better in the long run.