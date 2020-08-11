BuckeyeGrove - Meyer's stance on spring football unchanged: 'No chance'

Spring ball is now the last option for the Big Ten, if it hopes to salvage any kind of college football season this year, but Urban Meyer is still unwilling to consider it at all.

The former Ohio State head coach appeared on the Big Ten Network following the conference’s fall sports postponement, but even given different circumstances, Meyer sang the same tune about spring football that he had already been on record with for months.

“No chance,” Meyer said. “You can’t ask a player to play two seasons within a calendar year. When I first heard that I said that, I don’t see that happening.”

Meyer said that in his “very strong opinion,” the human body simply isn’t made to endure the level of wear and tear required to play a fall season almost immediately following the Big Ten’s plan for the spring.

“That’s 2,000 competitive reps, and football’s a physical, tough sport, so I really don’t see that happening,” Meyer said.

Before coming on air, Meyer said he spoke with Ohio State redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper’s mother. Cooper chose to sit out Ohio State’s postseason run in 2019 after an injury-riddled season in order to have another full year to raise his draft stock in 2020.

Now though, Cooper’s only shot at a breakout season in the collegiate ranks might depend on spring ball.