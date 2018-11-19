COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For the Ohio State Buckeyes, when eleven games are done and over with, there is a change in attitude and intensity when preparing for what Buckeyes refer to when talking about their next opponent: "That Team Up North."

It is Michigan week on the campus of Ohio State and pretty soon, if not already, the letter 'M' will be crossed out and erased with red tape along with a bulk of other traditions that have been around for decades.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, right in the middle of the two schools, and being a GA in 1986-87, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer knows this rivalry better than most. When thinking of the rivalry, he goes back to a time that pinned legendary coaches against each other, most famously the 10-year war between Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler and how that was a high point in a competitiveness and pure hatred among the rivals.

Most say that the matchup of Meyer and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be the next 10-year war and although Harbaugh has come close to victory, he has ultimately fallen short with a winless record against Ohio State in three attempts. Meyer said the rivalry cannot be the same in intensity as the 10-year war was in a different time and with different coaching methods, especially what Hayes brought to the table.

Meyer said that Hayes was an idol for him and someone that he looked up, but he is a different coach and wouldn't be able to get away with some of the things that Hayes did in his tenure, but Meyer added if Hayes were still coaching he could adapt to the coaching in the current social climate.

"Zero chance and I will say this -- I should say that much difference because I have so much respect for both -- I'll say that Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes, that was the 10-year war, that was the time growing up," Meyer said. "So, it's just changed a lot, but guys like Woody Hayes, I'm sure would have adapted. If you would have said in 1972, the way he coached would you be able to do that today? No chance. But he's a brilliant person that would have adjusted."