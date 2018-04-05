COLUMBUS, Ohio – Move over Jim Harbaugh, there is a new highest paid coach in the Big Ten Conference and he is a guy that you have never beaten.

That's right, Urban Meyer has moved past the rival coach as Ohio State will pay Meyer $7.6 million for the 2018 season as part of a new two-year contract extension that was approved by Ohio State's governing board.

The new deal would keep Meyer at Ohio State at least through the 2022 season.

Meyer's new salary of $7.6 million surpasses Harbaugh's $7.5 million and has Meyer on a short list of the highest paid coaches nationally, a list that includes the like of Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney. Meyer is listed as the third-highest paid coach nationally in an Ohio State press release.

Texas A&M recently agreed to a 10-year, $75 million-dollar contract with former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher but the contract has not been released so the structure of the deal is unknown at this time.

"I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his guidance and the Board of Trustees for its work in considering this extension," Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said via press release. "I think everyone will agree that we have one of the finest coaches and mentors in Urban Meyer leading our football program."

Meyer has been at Ohio State for six seasons and his record with the Buckeyes is 73-8 and that includes a conference record of 47-3. The Buckeyes have won (or shared) six straight divisional titles and have won to Big Ten Championships along with a CFP National Title.

The 73 wins since 2012 is second nationally for all programs, only trailing Alabama which has won 76 games during the same run. Ohio State's eight losses during that run is tied for first, with Alabama once again, for fewest losses since 2012.

Ohio State recently extended several new contracts to its assistant football coaches and crossed the million-dollar threshold with a pair of assistants, Greg Schiano and Ryan Day, the first time that Ohio State has ever paid an assistant coach a seven-figure salary.

