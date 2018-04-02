COLUMBUS, Ohio- Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer still does not know who his quarterback will be for the opener against Oregon State. He still views the competition as day-to-day, but wishes that the decision would be made for him based on the play of either Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow or Tate Martell. At this point in spring, his decision is still not closer to being made, “I think the quarterback situation you'd wish one would take it, but then again, you like having the day-to-day competition, which is what I'm seeing,” Meyer said. Meyer did say that Martell has been much better as of late, calling his skill set comparable to former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in terms of running the ball. He also said that the Las Vegas, Nevada native had been throwing the ball better as well. However, when Martell showed what he could do, Meyer said that Burrow had the better scrimmage on Saturday with Haskins coming back. With no clear leader for the starting quarterback spot, Meyer said that there still is an expectation for whichever guy that fills the spot fills the hole that Barrett left. At this point in the spring, neither Burrow, Haskins nor Martell has been able to fill it. However, progress has been made. “We're not there,” Meyer said. “You can see the void, but at times you can see it get much better. We're much better today in practice nine, I believe it is, than practice two or three.”

Meyer expects Borland back in September

With Tuf Borland out for the time being, Ohio State does have a spot open at middle linebacker during spring practice. However, Meyer said that Borland could be back into the defensive rotation sooner rather than later. “The normal guy takes longer than a guy like him, so we're anticipating September,” Meyer said. Last week, Ohio State announced that Borland is out with an Achilles injury that prevents him from participating in spring practice. When Meyer was asked about his prognosis when the injury was announced, he said that the injury would not jeopardize his 2018 season. Last season, Borland was a key for the Buckeye defense, finishing fourth on the team with 58 tackles and recording 3.5 tackles for loss. While Borland is out, Meyer said that the middle linebacker position is a positive at this point. He said that Baron Browning was graded as a champion this week, with Malik Harrison and Keandre Jones getting significant playing time in Friday’s scrimmage on the outside. Meyer also mentioned that Pete Werner was graded as a champion from the scrimmage and Justin Hilliard was an honorable mention. Meyer said that the entire linebacker position group has shown progress from the end of 2017 to the beginning of preparing for the 2018 season. He said, even without Borland, the group is very talented and they are getting better every day.

Scheme depends on personnel

Without knowing which player is going to lead the offense at the quarterback position, Meyer still does not have a firm grasp on what the main offensive scheme will be for the 2018 season. However, this is something that he is used to. For both the defense and offense, Meyer said that the creation of a scheme is a process and that it takes evaluation of players through spring to form. At the end of spring ball, Meyer said he and his coaching staff will list their Top 20 players, on offense and defense, and determine what the scheme will be based on them. “There have been times we've been more of a downhill, there have been times we've been more of a perimeter-run game,” Meyer said. “That's going to determine who our best players are. Obviously, we've got a little different style quarterback, potentially. If it's Dwayne, a little bit different. Joe can do both, and Tate's a little more in the JT mold.” However, Meyer said that one of the good things about Ohio State is that they have the ability to be flexible in terms of play calling based on who is out there playing. “You can't name a play that we don't have,” Meyer said. “It's fitting that together with our personnel.”

Ohio State's defense is ahead of the offense