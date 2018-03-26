COLUMBUS, Ohio- As he began taking questions during Monday’s press conference, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made it clear how he was feeling. Going through different positions and different storylines about the upcoming 2018 season, Meyer made it clear that he was not satisfied with Monday’s practice. “Wasn’t a great day in any phase, you know, I don’t know,” Meyer said. “I have to figure out why.” Meyer said that, like normal, he has backed off on the one or two-year starters at the start of spring camp. He was specifically peeved with the work of the young players though, saying that the team gets “sloppy” when they come in and that they are not ready yet. However, with a learning curve to overcome at this level of a program, Meyer understands that rough days come with the time of year. “The young guys should be doing better than they did,” Meyer said. “That’s part of spring.” However, with the program that Meyer has built during his tenure at Ohio State, he has specific expectations that the players are supposed to meet. At this time, the team, as a whole, is falling short of that. “I think, with the whole team, I thought we would be further ahead right now where we are right now,” Meyer said.

Opening at linebacker

Meyer confirmed in his Monday press conference that linebacker Tuf Borland had suffered an Achilles injury and would be sidelined for the time being. He did specify that the third-year middle linebacker’s 2018 season was not in jeopardy, but that there was not a timetable set. In terms of a replacement, Meyer said that he is still satisfied with the linebacker position, even with the loss of whom he considered as a penciled-in starter. “We have some good bodies,” Meyer said “We are not set to say who will be in what position. It’s our job to get the best three of them out there.” Meyer said that Justin Hilliard, who he said was having a very good spring, and Baron Browning are battling for the middle linebacker spot. He also mentioned Pete Werner, saying his flexibility and versatility is making him have a good spring. Ohio State also has linebackers, such as Keandre Jones and Malik Harrison looking for playing time as well. With a spot for the taking, linebacker is a spot that Meyer has been impressed with throughout spring. “That position, once again, they are not perfect and they don’t have to be, but they are trying,” Meyer said. “I kind of like that position right now.”

Position battle updates

Meyer still does not know who will be his quarterback when Ohio State begins its season against Oregon State on September 1st. He said that the battle is still back and forth between Joe Burrow, Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell. "Just when you think there has, someone steps up. I anticipated what I am seeing," Meyer said. "You know, just when your guy starts to move, another guys catches him, maybe passes him, so I can’t say who is one or who is two." For Meyer, this is not necessarily a good thing. He said he expected the quarterbacks, as well as the whole team, to be further ahead than where they are at this point in spring. On the offensive line, Meyer said that Brady Taylor has been doing a very good job when taking reps at center, saying that the other players have to get better. He mentioned that Matt Burrell, Josh Myers and Joshua Alabi have been getting reps out there as well. Despite not knowing who the center may be, Meyer said that he sees potential to have a solid offensive line in 2018. "Today wasn’t a great day, but I do. I don’t see us with guys that can’t plug," Meyer said. "I see guys that are all going to be swinging for an opportunity to play and they are talented enough to play. But today, you know, was not a very good day to say how are they doing because it wasn’t a very good day."

