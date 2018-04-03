COLUMBUS, Ohio- Urban Meyer has an expectation of his quarterback. He expects him to be the leader of the offense, becoming great practice players and raising the level of play around him. Calling those types of players “palm’s up” guys, Ohio State’s head coach said that if a quarterback leads by this example when everyone is watching, the offense would follow suit.

In his coaching career, Meyer has had good examples of this behind center, with Tim Tebow at Florida and J.T. Barrett at Ohio State. Now, going into his seventh season in Columbus, with three quarterbacks, Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow and Tate Martell battling for one starting spot, Meyer will have to groom a player to fill that role for the offense in 2018.

With quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Ryan Day focused on the technique and the scheme associated with each of the three candidates for the starting spot, Meyer focuses more on the leadership aspect of each player. In terms of filling the shoes that Barrett left in Arlington, Texas, neither Haskins, Burrow nor Martell are up to that point yet.

“We're not there,” Meyer said. “You can see the void, but at times you can see it get much better. We're much better today in practice nine, I believe it is, than practice two or three.”

What is that void that separates guys like Barrett from the players waiting to take his place? It starts with the qualities that brought all three quarterbacks to Ohio State in the first place.

When he is out recruiting, Meyer said that he focuses on the competitiveness, toughness and leadership ability of the quarterback prospects, evaluating his football IQ while also looking at things like arm strength and his ability to extend plays.

With all three meeting those qualifications, there has not been much differentiation in the quarterback room over the spring. Even though he said he wishes one would take over the starting role over the others, Meyer said he loves the day-to-day aspect of this position battle.

“There's got to be a separation at some point, and right now there is not that separation,” Meyer said. “Just when one starts going, the other one comes up, and the other one drops a little bit.”

Haskins, Burrow and Martell each want the same thing. Based on what Meyer has said, talent alone will not separate one from the pack. It is the intangibles, what Barrett brought to the huddle, which will be expected from whoever wins the job out of spring.

That kind of leadership still may not seem possible. However, as spring continues and as summer approaches, Meyer said that the void is slowly but surely getting smaller and smaller.

“You miss JT, but early on in spring, the void was very obvious,” Meyer said. “I don't feel that void as much anymore, and I'm hoping that closes by the time we get to the end of summer.”