Meyer issues statement
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer took to social media on Friday afternoon on the same day that his team opened fall camp to talk about the allegations that has him separated from his team for the time being.
Meyer was placed on Paid Administrative Leave earlier this week as the university is conducting an investigation regarding his knowledge of alleged domestic violence events that took place between former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and his then-wife Courtney.
A report by Brett McMurphy brought into question if/when Meyer knew about this through conversations that his wife, Shelley, may have had with Courtney and where Smith's ex-wife claimed that all of the wives of the coaches were aware of what was going on.
"Over the past several days, I have been portrayed as being indifferent to domestic violence and as someone who did not take appropriate action when warranted," Meyer said in his statement. "While over three decades of coaching I have learned to ignore how others define me, I do feel it necessary to share the truth with the Buckeye family.
August 3, 2018
"Here is the truth: While at the University of Florida, and now at The Ohio State University, I have followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issue to the proper channels. And, I did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015. I take responsibility very seriously and any suggestion to the contrary is simply false.
Meyer denied knowledge of any incident while at Big Ten Media Days earlier in July and that brought things into question when he was questioned once again by McMurphy in the very public setting. Meyer went on to say that he did not do the best job of being clear and concise with his answer in an attempt not to give any false or misleading information.
"Unfortunately, at Big Ten Media Days on July 24th, I failed on many of these fronts." Meyer added. My intention was not to say anything inaccurate of misleading. However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions."
Meyer's paid leave has him away from the team for the time being as this investigation takes place and don't look for any more comments until things come to an end.
"At the appropriate time, I will also address the questions and speculation in a public forum," Meyer said. "But for now, out of respect for the ongoing inquiry, I will refrain at this time."
Ohio State fans are hoping that the inquiry will be quick and will return Meyer back to his position quickly. No time frame has been announced for the inquiry and it is unknown when any sort of resolution will be reached.