COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer took to social media on Friday afternoon on the same day that his team opened fall camp to talk about the allegations that has him separated from his team for the time being. Meyer was placed on Paid Administrative Leave earlier this week as the university is conducting an investigation regarding his knowledge of alleged domestic violence events that took place between former wide receivers coach Zach Smith and his then-wife Courtney. A report by Brett McMurphy brought into question if/when Meyer knew about this through conversations that his wife, Shelley, may have had with Courtney and where Smith's ex-wife claimed that all of the wives of the coaches were aware of what was going on. "Over the past several days, I have been portrayed as being indifferent to domestic violence and as someone who did not take appropriate action when warranted," Meyer said in his statement. "While over three decades of coaching I have learned to ignore how others define me, I do feel it necessary to share the truth with the Buckeye family.

"Here is the truth: While at the University of Florida, and now at The Ohio State University, I have followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issue to the proper channels. And, I did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015. I take responsibility very seriously and any suggestion to the contrary is simply false. Meyer denied knowledge of any incident while at Big Ten Media Days earlier in July and that brought things into question when he was questioned once again by McMurphy in the very public setting. Meyer went on to say that he did not do the best job of being clear and concise with his answer in an attempt not to give any false or misleading information.

Urban Meyer is on paid leave for the time being